A.J. tweets, Deshaun suspension a joke and other Titans bullets

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Deebo Samuel got paid over the weekend. That makes 4 out of 4 on the receivers - Deebo, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, Terry McLaurin - who got contract extensions before their rookie deals ran out. A.J. had some thoughts on that:

He’s not wrong there. Time will tell if Jon Robinson made the right call there. I talked a little bit more about this on today’s MCM Radio podcast. Listen here.

  • Deshaun Watson only got a 6 game suspension. That’s insane. His camp is reportedly still not happy. They should be ecstatic. Watson will reportedly appeal the suspension.
  • The Tennessee Titans are on the field in pads for the first time this year as I type this. We should get some good reports today on what the offensive line really looks like. There has been a lot of positive buzz around Dillon Radunz this offseason. Today is when we start to see if that translates into a good right tackle.

