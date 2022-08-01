Titans Activate TE Tommy Hudson Off PUP List

The Tennessee Titans activated tight end Tommy Hudson off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Monday morning, the team announced.

Hudson re-joins the team in time for Monday’s padded practice, which is the first of its nature this year. The Titans don’t have to make a corresponding move, because Hudson always counted towards 90-man roster.



Hudson was carted off the field after suffering an undisclosed injury during organized team activities (OTAs) and was quickly placed on the PUP list after players reported for training camp last month. He’s been rehabbing his injury in recent weeks to put himself in a position to return.

Hudson is attempting to make the roster for the second consecutive season. He faces a challenge in a new-look tight end room that also features Austin Hooper, Chigoziem Okonkwo and Geoff Swaim. Those three players are essentially locks for the 53-man roster. The Titans would likely to have keep four tight ends in order for Hudson to make the team. Second-year undrafted tight end Briley Moore is also in the mix.



The Titans signed Hudson as a rookie undrafted free agent out of Arizona State following the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3-inch, 255-pounder has appeared in five games over the past two seasons.

Kicker Caleb Shudak and linebacker Monty Rice remain on the PUP list for now.