Titans 2022 roster primer: Wide receiver

As we head into training camp at the end of July, we will be taking a look position by position at the state of the Tennessee Titans roster. We will look at guys that are sure to make the roster, guys that are on the bubble, and guys that are a long-shot in each group. This will have us ready to know what to watch for with each position as training camp opens.

Players currently on the roster: Treylon Burks, Dez Fitzpatrick, Juwan Green, Cody Hollister, Mason Kinsey, Brandon Lewis, Josh Malone, Racey McMath, Kyle Philips, Reggie Robertson Jr., Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Robert Woods

Locks to make the roster: 4 - Burks, Woods, Philips, NWI

On the bubble: 3 - Fitzpatrick, Malone, McMath

Long-shots: 5 - Green, Hollister, Kinsey, Lewis, Robertson

The Mason Kinsey fan mob is going to come after me here. Let’s not get too hung up here on where people are ranked. Obviously, they are going to end up keeping more than 4 receivers. The guys on the bubble make up a group of guys that have a real shot to make the roster but will still need a good camp to secure a spot.

Here’s my question for you, how does this receiver room compare to the one the Titans had last season? On July 8th of last season, we thought it was going to be the best receiver group this team had ever had. It didn’t play out that way at all.

The real answer to the question will come down to Burks. I have no doubt he will be productive if he can be healthy and on the field. The healthy and on the field part is what we need to see in training camp.

Also, this group still needs help. #SignWillFuller