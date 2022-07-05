7 Titans Selected in NFL.Com Re-Draft

Chad Reuter of NFL.Com recently completed a seven-round mock draft of active players in a scenario that reimagines the landscape of the league. Re-drafting players has become an increasingly popular exercise in recent years. The Tennessee Titans had a total of seven players drafted in Reuter’s metaphorical scenario.

First off, the Titans drafted Derrick Henry with the No. 26 overall selection! Here’s what Reuter had to say.

“I mean, how can I put Henry on any other team? He’s just too powerful for Mike Vrabel and Co. to pass on here, even after last season’s foot injury.”

Next up, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill with an early second-round selection (No 35 overall). I’m not sure how Chiefs fans would feel about replacing Patrick Mahomes with Tannehill.

“Andy Reid will utilize Tannehill’s skill set as well as any coach in the league.”

The Arizona Cardinals would select Jeffery Simmons with a few picks after the Tannehill selection (No. 42 overall). Simmons is one of the most dominant and ascending interior defensive lineman in the league.

“Simmons’ ability to win with strength and speed makes him a great value.”

The Cardinals later doubled down on Titans defenders by selecting EDGE Harold Landry in the fourth round (No. 106 overall). Landry enjoyed a career-best campaign in 2021 and signed a five-year extension with the Titans earlier this offseason.

“Landry broke out to earn his first Pro Bowl bid in 2021, so I suspect he would find a new home in the top half of this type of draft.”

Another Titans defender would get drafted just three picks later when the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kevin Byard with the No. 109 overall selection in the fourth round. Byard is one of the league’s premier safeties.

“Byard edges out current Steeler Minkah Fitzpatrick and others for this spot as he’s likely reaching the peak of his career.”

Ben Jones, one of the league’s most underrated centers and interior offensive lineman landed with the Los Angeles Chargers via a seventh-round selection (No. 209 overall).

“The Chargers made a big investment in Corey Linsley last offseason, so they understand the importance of having a tone-setter in the middle. Jones’ veteran presence will be appreciated by fourth-round pick Zach Wilson.”

And last but not least. the Titans selected one of their own for the second time in Reuter’s mock draft by selecting wide receiver Robert Woods with the No. 218 overall pick in the seventh round.

“The Titans made a trade in March for Bobby Trees, who’s working his way back from a knee injury. I want to give him a chance in the Tennessee uniform before shipping him somewhere else in this world of make-believe.”