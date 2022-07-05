2022 expectations for Treylon Burks

Last week I posted a survey asking what your expectations for Treylon Burks are this upcoming season. The results were pretty much in line with what I expected. The vast majority of you who voted expect Burks to end up with somewhere between 350 and 999 yards this season.

That seems to be a pretty safe bet. There has been a lot of talk about the issues that Burks has had finishing practices with the Tennessee Titans so far. Have you ever heard so much talk about an inhaler on a football field? Hopefully, we won’t see those issues crop up again when training camp starts.

I was listening to the Official Titans Podcast with Mike Keith and Rhett Bryan the other day. They made a really good point that Burks doesn’t have to directly replace A.J. Brown. He just has to be a productive part of the receiver group. I still feel good about his ability to do that.

