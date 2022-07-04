Titans Have Fourth Most Expensive Offense

The Tennessee Titans will have the fourth most expensive offense in 2022, according to Sharp Football Analysis Warren Sharp. According to Sharp’s calculations, the Titans’ offense will cost general manager Jon Robinson approximately $121 million this coming season.

most expensive offenses in 2022



top-10:



1. DET - $123M

2. DAL - $122M

3. WAS - $122M

4. TEN - $121M

5. ARI - $121M

6. KC - $120.4M

7. NE - $115M

8. BAL - $113M

9. CLE - $112M

10. SF - $111M



bottom-5:



28. HOU - $89M

29. SEA - $82M

30. ATL - $74M

31. PIT - $63M

32. CHI - $62M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 2, 2022

The majority of this money is tied into Tennessee’s aging offensive stars. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill will earn a base salary of $29 million while carrying a sizable cap hit of $38.6 million, via Spotrac. Robinson can potentially move on from Tannehill’s contract following the 2022 season by releasing him with a manageable financial penalty.

Superstar running back Derrick Henry will earn a base salary of $12 million while carrying a cap hit of $15 million. Like Tannehill, the Titans could realistically part with Henry following the impending season, although he currently seems likelier to be a part of the 2023 Titans than Tannehill does.

Starting left tackle Taylor Lewan, who signed a massive five-year, $80 million contract prior to the 2019 season, is set to earn a base salary of $12.9 million while carrying a cap hit that approaches $15 million. Lewan’s contract has zero dead cap in 2023, and the Titans have two young offensive tackles in Dillon Radunz and Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Robinson completed a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for wide receiver Robert Woods earlier this offseason, who has a base salary and cap hit of $10 million. Woods undeniably added to Tennessee’s financial investment.

Elsewhere, center Ben Jones signed a two-year, $14 million extension earlier this offseason. New acquisition tight end Austin Hooper will earn $6 million in 2022 via a one-year contract.

It’s a bit shocking to see how expensive Tennessee’s offense is given the question marks that surrounded their effectiveness. The Titans traded away superstar receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal that left them without a clear-cut No. 1 receiver on the boundary.

It’s also interesting to see which teams join the Titans near the top. Nobody would describe the Detroit Lions or Washington Commanders as offensive juggernauts, but they own the No. 1 and 3rd most expensive offenses in 2022, according to Sharp’s list.

In 2021, the Titans’ offense ranked 17th in yards per contest (342.5), 24th in passing yards per game (201.1), fifth in rushing yards per contest (141.4) and 15th in points per game (24.6).

A revolution is coming to this offense in 2023. Stay tuned to MCM.