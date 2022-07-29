WATCH: Treylon Burks makes physical reception

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks is quickly making a good impression at training camp. Burks has alleviated concerns regarding his rumored weight and conditioning issues throughout the last few days. Iron sharpens iron, and Burks, the team’s first-round pick, made an impressive catch while squaring off with second-round cornerback Roger McCreary during Friday’s practice.

Treylon Burks vs Roger McCreary 1 on 1s. pic.twitter.com/lHfXxgqx3T — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) July 29, 2022

That’s incredibly physical. The hand-fighting between Burks and McCreary was extremely competitive throughout this rep. Burks has a little DeAndre Hopkins to his game. This isn’t offensive pass interference.

The Titans continue to enjoy productive practices. Fellow receivers Dez Fitzpatrick and Kyle Philips also made impressive catches on Friday. Head Coach Mike Vrabel said the team will practice with pads for the first time on Monday.