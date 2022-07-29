Titans Sign DB Shakur Brown

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with free-agent defensive back Shakur Brown, the team announced on Friday morning.

Brown most recently played with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. Brown appeared in nine contests, recording 36 total tackles, one pass breakup and one tackle for loss. Brown previously spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

The Titans were searching for a cornerback following the retirement of Buster Skrine. Skrine’s departure opened up a spot on Tennessee’s 90-man roster. Brown will now compete for the sixth cornerback spot alongside the likes of Greg Mabin, Tre Swilling, Chris Williamson and Tre Avery.

Brown played three collegiate seasons at Michigan State, where he played in 26 games with 12 starts. He had seven interceptions, nine pass break-ups, 54 tackles and two sacks in his Spartan career and finished his career ranked eighth in MSU history with 186 interception return yards.

Brown originally entered the league with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s still just 23 years old.

Brown worked out for the Titans earlier this week. The Titans hit the field for Day 3 of minicamp at 9:15 a.m. C.T. on Friday.