Treylon’s good day, offseason award winners and other Titans bullets

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • With all of Hog Nation behind him (is that a thing?), Treylon Burks had a “good first day” of training camp, according to Mike Vrabel.

Yeah, I’d say that’s a good start.

  • Jim Wyatt has his day one observations, including the note that neither Robert Woods nor Caleb Farley was wearing a knee brace during practice. He also lists the offseason award winners.
  • Kevin Byard opened up about the loss of his mother over the offseason. It’s a good reminder that these guys are real people first.
  • Turron Davenport has more on the first day of practice for Burks.
  • The Tennessee Titans added a receiver to the roster this morning.
  • Today’s MCM Radio on these topics and more. Rate, review and subscribe.
  • There are rave reviews coming out of Buccaneers camp on Julio’s first practice this morning. Will he still be healthy when Tampa comes here to practice in a couple of weeks? I’d bet against it.

