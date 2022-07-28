Treylon’s good day, offseason award winners and other Titans bullets

- With all of Hog Nation behind him (is that a thing?), Treylon Burks had a “good first day” of training camp, according to Mike Vrabel.
@TreylonBurks pic.twitter.com/sPm71SbaQg— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 27, 2022
Yeah, I’d say that’s a good start.
- Jim Wyatt has his day one observations, including the note that neither Robert Woods nor Caleb Farley was wearing a knee brace during practice. He also lists the offseason award winners.
- Kevin Byard opened up about the loss of his mother over the offseason. It’s a good reminder that these guys are real people first.
- Turron Davenport has more on the first day of practice for Burks.
- The Tennessee Titans added a receiver to the roster this morning.
- Today’s MCM Radio on these topics and more. Rate, review and subscribe.
- There are rave reviews coming out of Buccaneers camp on Julio’s first practice this morning. Will he still be healthy when Tampa comes here to practice in a couple of weeks? I’d bet against it.
Loading comments...