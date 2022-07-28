Titans Sign Former Georgia Bulldogs WR

The Tennessee Titans announced a pair of roster moves prior to Thursday’s practice. They’ve signed former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin. To make room for Godwin’s addition, fellow wide receiver Juwan Green was waived.

Godwin originally entered the league as a seventh-round selection (No. 237 overall) of the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 5-11, 185-pounder also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars recently. Godwin has recorded three receptions for 32 yards in his career, all coming during the 2020 season while in Jacksonville.

Godwin played four seasons (2015-19) collegiately for the Bulldogs, totaling 134 receptions for 1,800 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Godwin averaged 13.4 yards per reception at Georgia.

Godwin also has some special teams ability, which may be the driving force behind this signing. He returned seven punts and two kickoffs at Georgia, scoring a 43-yard kickoff return during the 2016 season. Godwin also returned two kicks for the Jaguars in 2020.

Green, who was waived, joined the Titans in early June of this year. Green went undrafted out of Albany during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Expect more roster churning throughout the course of training camp as Titans General Manager Jon Robinson tweaks his 90-man roster.