WATCH: Ryan Tannehill finds Treylon Burks for a deep completion

So much was made of Treylon Burks not being able to make it through practices when the Tennessee Titans were on the field for OTAs. Well, many of those concerns should be alleviated after the last few days. Everyone who has been asked inside the building the last few days has said that Burks came back in great shape. Today he proved that:

That was a thing of beauty. We have talked so much about what the Titans need Burks to be if the offense is going to be good. This is a good first step in being the guy they drafted him to be.

There was plenty of good to go around on the first day of training camp. Videos show that both Robert Woods and Caleb Farley were practicing without knee braces. That gives us a good indication that they should be able to be ready to go when the season opens in September.