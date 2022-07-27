Good news on Burks and Farley, Julio signs with the Buccaneers and other Titans bullets

- Yesterday was the traditional day before training camp opening press conference. It was all pretty much good news. I recapped the highlights on today’s MCM Radio. You can listen here. Find where to subscribe here.
- Adam Schefter announced yesterday that Julio Jones was signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It sure looked last year like Julio’s legs were shot. Can he find the fountain of youth like Tom Brady did in Tampa Bay?
- Jim Wyatt’s weekly mailbag is always a fun read.
- Mike Vrabel said yesterday that certain guys will be on work-load plans throughout training camp. He also said don’t expect to see Derrick Henry in the preseason. I think we can all agree that is the right call. No reason to chance injury to him before the games actually matter.
- Vrabel also said yesterday that he “doesn’t want to be a coach that relies on talent.” I think he proved last year that he and his staff can find ways to win even when they are facing a talent deficiency.
Filed under:
Loading comments...