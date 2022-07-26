Former Titans WR Julio Jones Signs With Buccaneers

According to multiple reports, former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones.



Jones is joining a loaded receiver room in Tampa that already includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. Furthermore, Godwin isn’t starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, either. This makes some sense for the Bucs, who remain in win-now mode with Tom Brady under center. Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht recently signed aging tight end Kyle Rudolph as well, proving they’re leaving no stone unturned as they attempt to win another Super Bowl in the dwindling Brady era.

The Titans are actually scheduled to host joint practices with the Buccaneers later this summer on 8/17 and 8/18. It will be worth monitoring if Jones is even on the field for those practices.

The Titans designated Jones as a post-June 1st release earlier this offseason, saving them approximately $9.5 million in salary cap space. It was a straightforward decision given Jones’ disappointing season.

The aging Jones struggled to remain on the field as in his lone season as a Titan while dealing with recurring hamstring issues. Jones appeared in just 10 games with the Titans while recording career-lows in receptions (31), receiving yards (434), and touchdowns (one) while averaging the second-lowest yards per reception total (14.0) of his career.