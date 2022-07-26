 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Titans WR Julio Jones Signs With Buccaneers

By Justin Melo
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to multiple reports, former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones is joining a loaded receiver room in Tampa that already includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. Furthermore, Godwin isn’t starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, either. This makes some sense for the Bucs, who remain in win-now mode with Tom Brady under center. Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht recently signed aging tight end Kyle Rudolph as well, proving they’re leaving no stone unturned as they attempt to win another Super Bowl in the dwindling Brady era.

The Titans are actually scheduled to host joint practices with the Buccaneers later this summer on 8/17 and 8/18. It will be worth monitoring if Jones is even on the field for those practices.

The Titans designated Jones as a post-June 1st release earlier this offseason, saving them approximately $9.5 million in salary cap space. It was a straightforward decision given Jones’ disappointing season.

The aging Jones struggled to remain on the field as in his lone season as a Titan while dealing with recurring hamstring issues. Jones appeared in just 10 games with the Titans while recording career-lows in receptions (31), receiving yards (434), and touchdowns (one) while averaging the second-lowest yards per reception total (14.0) of his career.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...