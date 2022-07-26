Five early season spreads revealed for the Titans

Football season has officially arrived! Training camp kicked off today for the Tennessee Titans, as preparations begin for the 2022 season. The Titans have plenty of question marks surrounding them entering this season, but they are still set to defend their AFC South crown.

Ryan Tannehill will be breaking in a couple of new receivers after A.J. Brown and Julio Jones both exited the picture this offseason. Veteran Robert Woods and rookie Treylon Burks are set to replace them, and both will need to find some early chemistry with Tannehill. Derrick Henry is set to return this year after missing the bulk of the 2021 campaign with a foot injury. Henry returned for the playoff matchup, but didn’t appear to be 100 percent. Will King Henry hold onto his King status in 2022? We’ll have that answer pretty quickly.

The Titans open up the season at home against the Giants, who have continued to struggle over the past few seasons. Per BetOnline.ag, Tennessee is nearly a touchdown favorite in that week one spot.

A much more difficult task awaits in week two — a road trip to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday night. This touchdown-plus spread seems high, but it’s understandable after what Allen did in the playoffs last season. Primetime Monday night in Buffalo will obviously be a tough atmosphere, but the Titans have been able to handle Allen in the past.

BetOnline now has several of the spreads out for the early Titans games, and you can check out weeks 1-5 below.

Tennessee Titans Opening Spreads (Week 1-5)

Week 1

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans (-6.5)

Week 2

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (-7.5)

Week 3

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans (-2.5)

Week 4

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-4)

Week 5

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders (+1)