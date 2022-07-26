Titans CB Buster Skrine announces retirement

Tennessee Titans veteran cornerback Buster Skrine is retiring, the team informed reporters on Tuesday.

.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel: CB Buster Skrine has informed us he is retiring — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) July 26, 2022

Skrine was a late addition to the Titans’ secondary last season while the team was dealing with several injuries on the back end of their defense. Skrine appeared in seven games for the Titans, starting three. He performed admirably. Skrine recorded 17 total tackles, three pass breakups and one interception.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson was impressed with Skrine’s performances. The Titans re-signed Skrine to a one-year contract worth a reported $1.272 million, via Spotrac. Skrine has now decided to hang up his cleats instead.

The 33-year-old Skrine is an 11-year veteran. It’s likely the aging cornerback realized he didn’t have enough gas in the tank to make it through another professional campaign. An impending training camp often makes veterans question their upcoming commitment. Skrine has admitted defeat. It’s completely understandable.

It doesn’t represent a huge loss for the Titans. Skrine was expected to serve as the team’s sixth cornerback behind Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Elijah Molden, Roger McCreary and Chris Jackson. Teams typically carry six cornerbacks, and Skrine was expected to make the final 53-man roster, although it was hardly a guarantee. This potentially opens up an opportunity for veteran corner Greg Mabin to make the roster. The Titans’ coaches are awfully familiar with Mabin, who’s spent plenty of time on and off Tennessee’s roster over the previous few years.

Chris Williamson, Tre Avery and Tre Swilling are first-or-second-year players that may receive additional reps throughout camp. Robinson could always consider signing a veteran cornerback as well. Skrine’s retirement opens up a spot on the 90-man roster. We’d expect an addition soon.