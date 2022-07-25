Treylon Burks in shape, remembering Mark Howard, and other Titans bullets

- Dianna Russini was on the Athletic podcast and said she is hearing good things about Treylon Burks showing up to Tennessee Titans training camp in shape. Russini has been pretty plugged in with the Titans over the last few years. I’ll take this as good news for now. We will find out more in the coming days.
- It was announced yesterday that Mark Howard passed away. He was on the Wake Up Zone on 104.5 The Zone with Kevin Ingram and Frank Wycheck for years. A lot of people didn’t like Mark, but he was always prepared and only gave opinions that he actually believed. That is rare in today’s sports media. Prayers go out to his family.
- Jevon Kearse, Jeff Fisher and Mike Keith were inducted into the Tennesse Sports Hall of Fame over the weekend. That is quite the class. The Freak made an impact on that 2000 team unlike any rookie has since the team moved here. That was such a fun season. Jim Wyatt covered it all here.
- Bang it here to listen to today’s MCM Radio podcast. All the links you need to subscribe to the show can be found here.
