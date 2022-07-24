Robert Woods and Caleb Farley ready to go as Titans open training camp

The Tennessee Titans announced yesterday that they will have three guys on PUP as camp opens - LB Monty Rice, TE Tommy Hudson, and K Caleb Shudak. The key names not mentioned there - Robert Woods and Caleb Farley, both of whom are coming back from an ACL tear. That’s good news as camp opens.



This offense is really going to need Woods to be good from the jump if they are going to be productive. Him being available from the beginning of camp makes that a realistic possibility. They will certainly monitor his workload in August.

Farley was really just getting going when he went down with a torn ACL. The defensive back group has a chance to be really good, but they can’t reach their ceiling without the former first-round pick.

Guys, we have finally made it! Training camp is here! We will get actual reports from football practices this week!