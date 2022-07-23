Titans Sign QB Malik Willis to Rookie Contract

The Tennessee Titans have officially signed third-round rookie quarterback Malik Willis, per source. Tennessee’s entire rookie class is now officially under contract.

#Titans rookie QB Malik Willis is expected to sign his rookie contract this morning in time to report to training camp later today, per source.



Both sides have been working towards an agreement and the expectation is it will be done shortly. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) July 23, 2022

Second-round cornerbaack Roger McCreary was signed on Friday. Prior to the Willis and McCreary deals, the Titans had already agreed to terms with rookies Nicholas Petit-Frere, Hassan Haskins, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Chance Campbell, Theo Jackson and Kyle Philips. It means the entire Titans rookie class is now under contract in time for them to report to training camp on Saturday morning.

The Titans selected Willis with the No. 86 overall selection in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson traded up in order to select Willis, swapping third-round picks and parting with a fifth-round selection in the process. There is hope Willis may be the future starting quarterback in Tennessee, perhaps as soon as 2023.

Willis and the rest of the rookies will report to training camp on Saturday. Stay tuned to MCM.