Titans 2022 roster primer: Outside linebacker

As we head into training camp at the end of July, we will be taking a look position by position at the state of the Tennessee Titans roster. We will look at guys that are sure to make the roster, guys that are on the bubble, and guys that are a long-shot in each group. This will have us ready to know what to watch for with each position as training camp opens.

Players currently on the roster: Ola Adeniyi, David Anenih, Bud Dupree, Harold Landry, Justin Lawler, Rashad Weaver

Locks to make the roster: 4 - Adeniyi, Dupree, Landry, Weaver

On the bubble: 0

Long-shots: 2 - Anenih, Lawler

This is a fun group. Landry had his best season with the Titans last year and got paid this offseason. Dupree took some time to come back from his ACL, but he was really playing well at the end of the season.

Weaver will be a guy to watch in camp. He is coming off of a pretty serious injury, but the team was high on him before he went down last season.

Adeniyi played well in spurts on defense last season and is a special teams ace.