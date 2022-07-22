 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kyler Murray gets PAID, Can’t trust Sam Pittman, and other Titans bullets

By Jimmy Morris
MMA: UFC 274-Trinaldo vs Roberts Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • It seems like the next big “QB” up for a contract is Lamar Jackson. I can’t wait to watch the Baltimore Ravens pay similar money to a running back!
  • Jon Robinson should never trust Sam Pittman again. It sure seems the Tennessee Titans didn’t have all of the information when it came to Treylon Burks. You know who the last player the Titans drafted coached by Pittman was? Isaiah Wilson. Pittman was his offensive line coach at Georgia. As Michael Scott would say, Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, strike three.”
