Kyler Murray gets PAID, Can’t trust Sam Pittman, and other Titans bullets

- Yesterday the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray agreed on a monster contract extension. The number for QBs keeps going up. Here’s to hoping the Tennessee Titans have to give Malik Willis a similar deal sometime in the next four years. Also, this tweet made me laugh:
Kyler Murray is set to make $46.1M a year with his new contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals.— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 21, 2022
The Oakland Athletics, the team who took Murray 9th overall in the 2018 MLB draft, have a payroll of $48.5M this season pic.twitter.com/OZvZnKYhu8
- It seems like the next big “QB” up for a contract is Lamar Jackson. I can’t wait to watch the Baltimore Ravens pay similar money to a running back!
- Jon Robinson should never trust Sam Pittman again. It sure seems the Tennessee Titans didn’t have all of the information when it came to Treylon Burks. You know who the last player the Titans drafted coached by Pittman was? Isaiah Wilson. Pittman was his offensive line coach at Georgia. As Michael Scott would say, Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, strike three.”
