Titans sign second-round pick Roger McCreary

The Tennessee Titans have officially signed second-round pick Roger McCreary, a source confirmed on Friday.

McCreary’s deal includes a $3.845 million signing bonus.

Prior to the McCreary deal, the Titans had already agreed to terms with rookies Nicholas Petit-Frere, Hassan Haskins, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Chance Campbell, Theo Jackson and Kyle Philips. Malik Willis remains the lone unsigned Titans rookie as of this time.

The Titans selected McCreary with the No. 35 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft after a draft-day trade-back with the New York Jets. McCreary is joined a loaded Titans secondary, but the rookie cover-man is expected to carve out a situational role as a first-year player.

It’s worth explaining what the hangup was. Rookie contracts are typically straightforward under the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA), but Titans General Manager Jon Robinson has the Houston Texans to blame for McCreary’s complicated contract situation. The Texans selected Jalen Pitre with the No. 37 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, just two picks after McCreary. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio awarded Pitre with a rookie contract that contains a fully-guaranteed third season. Last year, pick 36 only received 58% of his third-season salary guaranteed. Rookie contracts often follow precedence, and Caserio’s decision to break that precedent created a temporary roadblock for the Titans and McCreary’s representation. Several players selected at the top of the second round dealt with, or continue to deal with the same hangup (Breece Hall, Logan Hall and Christian Watson).

McCreary will report to training camp on Saturday. Stay tuned to MCM.