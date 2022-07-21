Treylon Burks conditioning history, Madden ratings, and other Titans bullets

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman joined 3HL yesterday and talked about Treylon Burks. He had a lot of great things to say about Burks, but he also said that Burks was out of shape his sophomore year and can struggle with confidence issues:

Arkansas HC Sam Pittman addresses Treylon Burks’ difficulties in OTAs - and details what he’ll bring to the Titans this year. #Titans x @3HL1045 pic.twitter.com/oe3bR3o1a9 — 104-5 The Zone (@1045TheZone) July 20, 2022

You don’t love everything he said here. It will now be up to the Tennessee Titans coaching staff to figure out the right buttons to push with Burks to get him to produce like he did his senior year at Arkansas. Melo shared some thoughts on this here as well.

The individual player rankings for Madden 23 are rolling out. Derrick Henry is the highest rating running back in the game, as he should be.

The Titans have won a lot of one-score games the last couple of years. Analytics people will tell you that’s a reason their win total will regress in 2022. Paul Kuharsky asks a very good question in response to that: What if the Titans are just really good in one-score games?

This is where analytics people can lose me a little bit. I understand where they are coming from, but there is still a human element to this game. Well-coached teams are still going to be better than whatever your average is in these types of situations.

Here is the first installment of the daily MCM Radio podcast. The plan is to give you about 5 minutes every morning of the news you need to know. We will have longer podcasts as well throughout the season. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

On a related note, I need some intro and outro music for the pod. If that is something you would be interested in helping me with, shoot me an email - titansmcm @ gmail.