 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Treylon Burks conditioning history, Madden ratings, and other Titans bullets

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman joined 3HL yesterday and talked about Treylon Burks. He had a lot of great things to say about Burks, but he also said that Burks was out of shape his sophomore year and can struggle with confidence issues:

You don’t love everything he said here. It will now be up to the Tennessee Titans coaching staff to figure out the right buttons to push with Burks to get him to produce like he did his senior year at Arkansas. Melo shared some thoughts on this here as well.

This is where analytics people can lose me a little bit. I understand where they are coming from, but there is still a human element to this game. Well-coached teams are still going to be better than whatever your average is in these types of situations.

  • Here is the first installment of the daily MCM Radio podcast. The plan is to give you about 5 minutes every morning of the news you need to know. We will have longer podcasts as well throughout the season. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

On a related note, I need some intro and outro music for the pod. If that is something you would be interested in helping me with, shoot me an email - titansmcm @ gmail.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...