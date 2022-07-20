Derrick Henry’s Madden 23 Rating Revealed

EA Sports will release Madden 23 on August 19. With the release roughly four weeks away, news regarding Madden’s ever-popular player ratings are starting to be announced. Debates regarding player rankings rage mercilessly on an annual basis. We analyzed the Tennessee Titans wide receiver and tight end player ratings on Monday.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that running back Derrick Henry will be rated a 97 overall, making him the best ranked running back in the game.

The top 10 RBs in @EAMaddenNFL:



1. Derrick Henry: 97

2. Nick Chubb: 96

3. Christian McCaffrey: 96

4. Jonathan Taylor: 95

5. Dalvin Cook: 94

6. Joe Mixon: 93

7. Alvin Kamara: 90

8. Aaron Jones: 89

9. Austin Ekeler: 88

10. Ezekiel Elliott: 88 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 20, 2022

Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight regular-season appearances. A late October regular-season-ending foot injury robbed Henry of an opportunity to become the first running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000-plus yards in back-to-back campaigns.

It appears that injury didn’t do much to hamper Henry’s overall rating in Madden 23. Henry was also recently ranked as the best running back in the league by an ESPN pool that surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

On Tuesday, Madden also revealed the Titans’ EDGE rushers and linebackers ratings.

#Titans EDGE/LB #Madden23 ratings:

Harold Landry 83

Denico Autry 79

Zach Cunningham 78

Bud Dupree 74

David Long 71

Ola Adeniyi 69

DeMarcus Walker 68

Dylan Cole 67

Monty Rice 66

Chance Campbell 64

Larrell Murchison 64

Joe Jones 63

Justin Lawler 63

Rashad Weaver 63

Kevin Strong 61 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) July 19, 2022

Bud Dupree at a 74 overall is an absolute joke. Dupree shares a rating with several wide receivers that are unlikely to even make an NFL roster in 2022, including Dante Pettis and Anthony Miller. David Long Jr. also feels severely underrated, scoring a 71 overall.