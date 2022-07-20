Derrick Henry’s Madden 23 Rating Revealed

EA Sports will release Madden 23 on August 19. With the release roughly four weeks away, news regarding Madden’s ever-popular player ratings are starting to be announced. Debates regarding player rankings rage mercilessly on an annual basis. We analyzed the Tennessee Titans wide receiver and tight end player ratings on Monday.
On Wednesday, it was revealed that running back Derrick Henry will be rated a 97 overall, making him the best ranked running back in the game.
The top 10 RBs in @EAMaddenNFL:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 20, 2022
1. Derrick Henry: 97
2. Nick Chubb: 96
3. Christian McCaffrey: 96
4. Jonathan Taylor: 95
5. Dalvin Cook: 94
6. Joe Mixon: 93
7. Alvin Kamara: 90
8. Aaron Jones: 89
9. Austin Ekeler: 88
10. Ezekiel Elliott: 88
Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight regular-season appearances. A late October regular-season-ending foot injury robbed Henry of an opportunity to become the first running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000-plus yards in back-to-back campaigns.
It appears that injury didn’t do much to hamper Henry’s overall rating in Madden 23. Henry was also recently ranked as the best running back in the league by an ESPN pool that surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.
On Tuesday, Madden also revealed the Titans’ EDGE rushers and linebackers ratings.
#Titans EDGE/LB #Madden23 ratings:— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) July 19, 2022
Harold Landry 83
Denico Autry 79
Zach Cunningham 78
Bud Dupree 74
David Long 71
Ola Adeniyi 69
DeMarcus Walker 68
Dylan Cole 67
Monty Rice 66
Chance Campbell 64
Larrell Murchison 64
Joe Jones 63
Justin Lawler 63
Rashad Weaver 63
Kevin Strong 61
Bud Dupree at a 74 overall is an absolute joke. Dupree shares a rating with several wide receivers that are unlikely to even make an NFL roster in 2022, including Dante Pettis and Anthony Miller. David Long Jr. also feels severely underrated, scoring a 71 overall.
