Madden 23 Reveals Titans WRs & TEs Ratings

EA Sports will release Madden 23 on August 19. With the release roughly four weeks away, news regarding Madden’s ever-popular player ratings are starting to be announced. Debates regarding player rankings rage mercilessly on an annual basis. Now that the Madden 23 launch ratings for the WR and TE position have been released, we got our hands on the Tennessee Titans ratings for these respective position groups. They are as follows:

Wide Receivers:

Robert Woods, 86 overall

Treylon Burks, 73 overall

Nick Westbrook, 70 overall

Kyle Philips, 69 overall

Dez Fitzpatrick, 66 overall

Josh Malone, 66 overall

Cody Hollister, 64 overall

Mason Kinsey, 64 overall

Racey McMath, 64 overall



Ouch. It’s excellent to see Woods rated at an 86, but Titans fans aren’t going to enjoy targeting the other team’s receivers in Madden. Rookie wideout Treylon Burks is a 73. Burks is rated several overalls below fellow first-round rookies such as Jameson Williams, Drake London, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Some second-round receivers like George Pickens are rated better than Burks, too. Burks’ slow start to rookie minicamp likely contributed to this low rating.

Nick Westbrook is also severely underrated at 70 overall. Westbrook isn’t a dynamic player, but something around 75 overall would have felt more appropriate. Westbrook enjoyed a career-best campaign in 2021, totaling 38 receptions for 476 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Westbrook figures to play a starring role once again given all the changes Tennessee experienced at wide receiver this offseason. A 600-plus-yard season is within reach for Westbrook.

Tight Ends:

Austin Hooper, 79 overall

Geoff Swaim, 67 overall

Chigoziem Okonkwo, 65 overall

Briley Moore, 63 overall

Tommy Hudson, 62 overall

Austin Fort, 58 overall

Morgan Cox, 29 overall



New Titans tight end Austin Hooper feels relatively appropriately rated at 79 overall. Hooper is going to be a difference-maker for the Titans’ passing offense this season. Rookie tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo suffers from Madden’s passive ratings towards rookies. Okonkwo could certainly outperform this rating as a rookie in 2022.

Morgan Cox, who’s really a long snapper, catches a stray here. 29 overall? Ouch.

Stay tuned to MCM for more Madden and Titans player ratings in the coming days.