Titans 2022 roster primer: Defensive line

As we head into training camp at the end of July, we will be taking a look position by position at the state of the Tennessee Titans roster. We will look at guys that are sure to make the roster, guys that are on the bubble, and guys that are a long-shot in each group. This will have us ready to know what to watch for with each position as training camp opens.

Players currently on the roster: Da’Shawn Hand, Jayden Peevy, Kevin Strong, Denico Autry, Larrell Murchison, DeMarcus Walker, Haskell Garrett, Naquan Jones, Sam Okuayinonu, Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart

Locks to make the roster: 4 - Autry, Murchison, Simmons, Tart

On the bubble: 3 - Hand, Jones, Walker

Long-shots: 4 - Peevy, Strong, Garrett, Okuayinonu

This is one of the more exciting groups on the roster. Simmons is a bonafide superstar. Autry was one of the best signings Jon Robinson has made in his time as the GM here. Can you fathom that the Indianapolis Colts just let Autry walk? Why does the media love Chris Ballard so much??

There is a lot of depth here. The defense should be really good for this team in 2022. It starts upfront with these guys.