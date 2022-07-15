Titans EDGE Rashad Weaver trains with Bud Dupree ahead of training camp

Tennessee Titans EDGE defender Rashad Weaver is entering a key sophomore season and he’s acting accordingly. Weaver was recently in Florida working on his craft alongside fellow Titans pass-rusher Bud Dupree. Defensive line coach and performance specialist LaAllan Clark shared the footage via his Twitter account.

Weaver joined the Titans as a fourth-round selection out of Pittsburgh (No. 135 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Weaver impressed throughout last year’s preseason and appeared en route to earning a rotational role when a season-ending fibula brought a close to his rookie campaign after just 12 defensive snaps. Weaver is now healthy and ready to compete.

Dupree didn’t experience a particularly fruitful debut campaign in Tennessee last season, but he remains an experienced, proven and decorated pass rusher. Weaver could learn plenty from a pro like Dupree, who’s a candidate to take a giant step forward in 2022 now that he’s a full year removed from a torn ACL injury. Look for Dupree to form a feared pass-rushing tandem alongside Harold Landry as Tennessee’s starting outside linebackers for the second consecutive season.

Weaver is almost a lock to make Tennessee’s roster while serving as a backup for both Landry and Dupree (alongside Ola Adeniyi). Weaver left his mark at Pittsburgh, where he was best known for being a high-effort, productive player. His current arsenal of moves is largely built off his hand usage, where he’s able to string together impressive combos.

Weaver totaled 109 tackles, 34.0 tackles for loss, 17.0 sacks, nine pass breakups, five fumbles forced and four fumbles recovered across three successful seasons as a Panther.

As good as the Titans’ pass-rush was last season, it has the potential to be even better in 2022 with added contributions from Dupree and Weaver.

Weaver will be one of the more intriguing sophomores to watch closely during training camp, which starts in less than two weeks.