Titans 2022 roster primer: Offensive line

As we head into training camp at the end of July, we will be taking a look position by position at the state of the Tennessee Titans roster. We will look at guys that are sure to make the roster, guys that are on the bubble, and guys that are a long-shot in each group. This will have us ready to know what to watch for with each position as training camp opens.

Players currently on the roster: Ben Jones, Daniel Munyer, Corey Levin, Xavier Newman, Nate Davis, Hayden Howerton, Jordan Roos, Aaron Brewer, Carson Green, Jamarco Jones, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Dillon Radunz, Christian DiLauro, Taylor Lewan, Jalen McKenzie, Andrew Rupcich

Locks to make the roster: 7 - B. Jones, Davis, Brewer, J. Jones, Petit-Frere, Radunz, Lewan

On the bubble: 3 - Munyer, Levin, DiLauro

Long-shots: 6 - Newman, Howerton, Roos, Green, McKenzie, Rupich

This group has the most questions regarding who is going to start. Reading the offseason tea leaves, it sounds like Radunz is going to get the first crack to start at right tackle. It seems that he had trouble with the adjustment from left to right tackle last season. He will be one of the key players to watch in training camp and the preseason.

The other spot up for grab here is left guard. That battle will be another one to watch. Brewer would appear to be the leader in the clubhouse for that spot, but Jamarco Jones and maybe even Petit-Frere will be battling for that spot.

Speaking of Petit-Frere, he will be an interesting one to watch. Can he push Radunz or at left guard? Is he the heir apparent to Lewan at left tackle? We shall see.