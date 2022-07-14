Titans Rank 11th In Pre-Game Fan Experience

Bookies.com recently compiled a comprehensive list of the top NFL pregame destinations. The list was born from an algorithm based on multiple factors. Number one was miles from the city center. Being close to the action and accessible to fans is important. Tailgating was another in relation to the ability to park nearby and enjoy a pre-game tailgate. Entertainment around the stadium was also taken into consideration, as teams scored positive points for a vibrant bar and restaurant scene within walking distance of the stadium. Fan safety and general entertainment for families of all ages was also weighed.

The Tennessee Titans impressively ranked 11th overall. The Titans undeniably benefited from Nashville’s atmosphere within walking distance of the stadium. Nashville is one of the most entertaining cities to visit in America for fans and families of all ages, and the city makes for an incredible overall experience for traveling fans.

The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs made up the top five. The lowly Washington Commanders ranked 32nd (no surprise).

The NFL is America’s most popular professional sports league and it’s not even close. And while the industry has made NFL games a technological spectacle, nothing beats being there in person. For many, the NFL means hitting the lots for epic tailgating, socializing with fellow fans at local establishments or enjoying the family-friendly amenities before kickoff.