Titans 2022 roster primer: Tight end

As we head into training camp at the end of July, we will be taking a look position by position at the state of the Tennessee Titans roster. We will look at guys that are sure to make the roster, guys that are on the bubble, and guys that are a long-shot in each group. This will have us ready to know what to watch for with each position as training camp opens.

Players currently on the roster: Austin Hooper, Tommy Hudson, Briley Moore, Thomas Odukoya, Chigozim Okonkwo, Geoff Swaim

Locks to make the roster: 3 - Hooper, Okonkwo, Swaim

On the bubble: 1 - Hudson

Long-shots: 2 - Moore, Odukoya

This group got one of the bigger overhauls of any on the roster. I was pumped when they signed Hooper. They needed to make a big upgrade over what they had at tight end last year. Hooper does that. He can catch and block. They didn’t have a guy last year that was good at both.

Okonkwo has been one of the biggest stories from the offseason program. He is drawing a lot of comps to Jonnu Smith. For now, we can settle for him being a guy that can make some plays down the field and in the red zone.

Swaim is whatever, but he is going to be here.