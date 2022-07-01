Ranking Titans’ veteran additions by potential impact in 2022

The Tennessee Titans entered the offseason with a less-than-desirable salary cap situation. These financial-related difficulties partially prevented from Titans General Manager Jon Robinson from being a major player in free agency. Robinson still managed to add several shrewd additions to the 2022 version of the Titans’ roster.

By our count, the Titans added at least five recognizable veterans via trades and free agency. These additions range from sure-fire starters to quality depth players. Here’s a ranking of the five veteran additions by potential impact this season, with No. 1 ranked as the most impactful, and No. 5 ranked as the least impactful.

1) Robert Woods, WR

The Titans acquired wide receiver Robert Woods in a stunning trade that sent a future sixth-round selection to the Los Angeles Rams. Woods quickly became the Titans’ No. 1 receiver following the release of Julio Jones, and an unexpected draft-day trade that sent A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Woods continues to rehab from a torn ACL injury suffered last season, but all reports indicate Woods is well ahead of schedule. Woods adds some much-needed experience and reliability to Tennessee’s new-look pass-catching corps. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to quickly develop chemistry with Woods while he searches for his new favorite target.

2) Austin Hooper, TE

The Titans signed Austin Hooper to a one-year contract worth $6 million following his release from the Cleveland Browns. We nearly ranked Austin Hooper as our No. 1 most impactful addition due to Woods’ on-going rehabilitation process, but we ultimately decided to show faith in Woods’ process. Hooper represents an extremely impressive addition in his own right. Tannehill gushed about Hooper’s abilities throughout organized team activities (OTAs). Hooper is expected to play a dual-threat role as both a pass-catcher and run blocker. Tennessee’s tight end room desperately required an upgrade after last season’s group failed to meet expectations. They received it in Hooper. Don’t be surprised if Hooper records 60-plus receptions this season.

3) Jamarco Jones, LG

Jamarco Jones is currently battling for the starting position at left guard against fellow contender Aaron Brewer. Jones’ final ranking on this list may depend on whether or not he wins the job, but he’s ultimately expected to play a fairly large role one way or the other. Jones arrives in Tennessee after playing a versatile role for the Seattle Seahawks over the previous four seasons. If Jones isn’t the starting left guard, there’s a decent chance he ends up backing up four of five offensive line positions (both guard and tackle positions.) It means he’s likely to make a noticeable impact either way.

4) DeMarcus Walker, DL

The No. 51 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, DeMarcus Walker represents a shrewd addition for the Titans after signing in Nashville in mid-May. The Indianapolis Colts made a valiant effort to sign Walker themselves, but the Titans managed to close the deal over their division rivals. Walker is battling for a roster spot, but we love his chances of playing a versatile role. Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel has gushed over Walker’s abilities. Walker has recorded 12.5 sacks in four professional seasons despite sometimes being forced to play outside of his natural position. Don’t underestimate what he brings to the table.

5) A.J. Moore, S

Not much was known about A.J. Moore when the Titans signed the former Houston Texans safety to a one-year contract in March. Moore was primarily a special teams player in Houston, but Tennessee’s lack of depth at safety suggests Moore could earn some defensive snaps. A pair of veteran safeties were allowed to walk in free agency in the form of Dane Cruikshank and Matthias Farley. Moore may be Tennessee’s No. 3 safety behind starters Amani Hooker and Kevin Byard. The Titans also drafted Theo Jackson, and Elijah Molden and Chris Jackson have some positional versatility, but Moore feels like a lock to make Tennessee’s final 53-man roster.