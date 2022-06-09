Who is the Titans’ biggest nemesis?

We are in the throes of the offseason now. Over the next few weeks, as we wait for training camp to open, we will have various posts here designed to stimulate conversation. Today we start with who is the Tennessee Titans' biggest nemesis.

There are a couple of ways to look at the question. If you want to take it from the perspective of rivalry, the Indianapolis Colts is the pretty easy answer. They are the team that the Titans are usually battling for the top spot in the AFC South. That was the case last season and will most likely be the case in 2022.

That is not how I chose to approach the questions. The definition of the word nemesis, per the internet, is “the inescapable agent of someone’s or something’s downfall.” For me, that has to be the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans have had three legitimate chances to win the Super Bowl - 2001, 2008, and 2021. Two of those seasons, 2001 and 2008, ended in Nashville at the hands of the Ravens. I won’t torture you with the details of those two games other than to say the Titans were the better team in both games but still lost.

Who would you consider the Titans’ biggest nemesis?