The nature of Treylon Burks’ early practice absences revealed

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered through a difficult period throughout his first few NFL practices. Burks was unable to finish his first rookie minicamp practice due to rumored conditioning concerns. On the second day of Tennessee’s organized team activities (OTAs), Burks once again exited and returned to practice on multiple occasions.

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel initially declined opportunities to get into specifics regarding Burks’ early on-field struggles. Titans receivers coach Rob Moore thankfully revealed the true nature of Burks’ issues while speaking with local members of the media following Tuesday’s practice, and as expected, it’s a big nothing-burger.

“Treylon has worked hard,” Moore said, when asked about the early impression Burks has made. “Some of those things that happened [early], that was unfortunate. It’s out of his control. The kid has asthma. Those things happen. He understands what the expectations are. He’s getting himself immersed in the culture of how we do things here.”

Vrabel later spoke with the media and confirmed that the Titans were aware of Burks’ asthma condition throughout the pre-draft process. They were not concerned and remain confident Burks can work through those issues (as they should).

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently reported that Burks had trouble keeping his weight down throughout the pre-draft process. Burks reportedly labored through some of his pre-draft workouts. The former Arkansas standout ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. Burks weighed in at 225 pounds in Indianapolis, but Breer reports Burks played in the 240s at points at Arkansas last year.

