Titans confirm position battle at left guard between Jamarco Jones and Aaron Brewer

The Tennessee Titans continued to hold organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday morning. Various members of the coaching staff met with local media and offered up intriguing tidbits on the current state of the roster. Offensive line coach Keith Carter dropped a considerably notable nugget during his session, confirming that Jamarco Jones and Aaron Brewer are competing to start at left guard.

#Titans OL coach Keith Carter said Dillon Radunz is working mostly at right tackle and making progress. Said competition at left guard is between Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) June 7, 2022

Carter would later confirm that sophomore blocker Dillon Radunz has primarily worked at the right tackle position. The mystery involving Radunz’s immediate position has essentially been solved after enduring some frustration last season while often practicing out of position at guard. Carter’s comments in relation to Radunz and the right tackle position double down on what head coach Mike Vrabel said a week ago.

.@Titans o-line coach Keith Carter said @DillonRadunz has been working primarily at right tackle in OTAs.



Here’s Carter on what Radunz needs to do to win the job.



pic.twitter.com/e9gl6uE4sE — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 7, 2022

A battle at left guard between Jones and Brewer qualifies as intriguing. Brewer is entering his third professional season in Tennessee after making their final roster in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State. Brewer has predominantly backed up both guard and center positions, and now he receives his first honest opportunity to earn a starting gig. Brewer has typically played well in relief of Rodger Saffold, who was released earlier this offseason. Brewer played especially well in last season’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. Brewer is undersized by offensive lineman standards.

Jones agreed to terms with the Titans on a two-year contract that contained $3.15 million in guaranteed money earlier this offseason. Jones actually “signed” in Tennessee during the first day of the legal tampering window. It’s a strong indication that Titans General Manager Jon Robinson (and Vrabel) had swiftly identified Jones as a target in free agency. Jones entered the league as a fifth-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft. Jones was a swing lineman in Seattle that played both tackle and guard. Jones and Vrabel have a history dating back to Ohio State.

Stay tuned to MCM as this position battle continues to unfold throughout training camp and the preseason.