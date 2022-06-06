Titans claim OL Carson Green off Waivers

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Tennessee Titans have been awarded offensive lineman Carson Green off waivers. The Houston Texans waived Green earlier this offseason. The Titans later confirmed the news.

Titans awarded Carson Green off waivers from Texans, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 6, 2022

The Titans waived fellow offensive lineman Derwin Gray on Monday in a move that created space for Green. Green is a 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive lineman who spent time on the Texans’ Practice Squad last season. Green was a veteran on a good Texas A&M offensive line. Green made 40 starts for the Aggies, the majority of which occurred at right tackle. Green is a versatile offensive lineman with experience at guard, too.

Green signed with the Texans as an Undrafted Free Agent following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Titans held pre-draft meetings with Green virtually prior to the 2021 draft, per source. He was on their radar before signing with the Texans.

The Titans possess several former Texans on their roster. It’s well known that a good portion of Tennessee’s coaching staff were previously employed by the Texans, including head coach Mike Vrabel. Green obviously never played for Vrabel or defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. It’s however noting however new inside linebackers coach Bobby King and passing game coordinator Tim Kelly spent time with Green in Houston last season.

Green will now battle for a roster spot as the team’s fourth offensive tackle. Stay tuned to MCM.