Titans release OL Derwin Gray

The Tennessee Titans released veteran offensive lineman Derwin Gray on Monday afternoon, the team confirmed.

The @Titans have released OL Derwin Gray. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 6, 2022

Gray was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Gray also previously spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans claimed Gray off waivers in late August. Gray spent the majority of last season on Tennessee’s practice squad. Gray had signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans on January 24, 2022. He’s appeared in five NFL games.

Gray played his college football at Maryland. As a senior in 2018, Gray started 10 games at left tackle. As a junior, he started all 12 regular-season contests at left tackle.

The Titans now have an open roster spot. Stay tuned to MCM for news on how they’ve reportedly filled that spot.