An updated look at the Titans win total for 2022

Since the start of the 2016 season, the Tennessee Titans have been one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL. The team has won no less than nine games per season during that time frame, making the playoffs in four out of six tries.

General Manager Jon Robinson has brought some needed stability to Nashville, and the hire of Mike Vrabel has only strengthened that. The Titans have now won double-digit games in back to back seasons, capturing the AFC’s No. 1 seed last year. Of course, Tennessee flamed out at home against the Bengals when it mattered most, leaving a bad taste in everyone’s mouth that has lasted through the offseason months.

The trade of A.J. Brown has furthered that sentiment, along with the fact that Ryan Tannehill has failed to show up in big spots for the franchise. Toss in Derrick Henry coming off of injury and you’ve got plenty of pessimism surrounding this team heading into 2022.

However, the Titans still play in a weak AFC South and most of that core from a 12-win 2021 season is still in place. Still, Vegas is projecting a little bit of a step backwards for the team this season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Titans win total for 2022 sits at 9 games. Under 9 has -115 odds, while over 9 has -105 odds, meaning more cash has come in on the under to this point.

The Titans are even money (-110 both ways) to make the playoffs. Since trading for Matt Ryan, the Colts (-125) have overtaken the Titans (+170) as the favorite to win the AFC South.

Per SharpFootball, Tennessee will play the 21st toughest schedule this season.

No A.J Brown, no Julio Jones, a seemingly declining Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry coming off of a foot injury — the potential step backwards does make some sense. But finding your way to ten wins with the current core isn’t all that difficult to do on paper.

If Henry is back to being Henry and with a nice defensive core returning, I’m inclined to lean towards the over here.