Titans 2022 roster primer: Running back

As we head into training camp at the end of July, we will be taking a look position by position at the state of the Tennessee Titans roster. We will look at guys that are sure to make the roster, guys that are on the bubble, and guys that are a long-shot in each group. This will have us ready to know what to watch for with each position as training camp opens.

Players currently on the roster: Derrick Henry, Hassan Haskins, Dontrelle Hilliard, Jordan Wilkins, Julius Chestnut, Trenton Cannon, Tory Carter

Locks to make the roster: 2 - Henry and Haskins

On the bubble: 3 - Hilliard, Wilkins, Carter

Long-shots: 2 - Chestnut and Cannon

Derrick Henry is the best running back in football. He has spent the better part of ten months listening to people say otherwise. I can’t wait to see what he does back on the field and healthy.

As for the rest of the group, I think it is likely that they keep Carter and one of Hilliard/Wilkins in addition to Henry and Haskins. This team has proven over the years that they love a fullback. Carter was up and down on the active roster last season.

Haskins is going to be the guy to watch closely in training camp and the preseason. Was he drafted to be the heir apparent to The King? Is he up to the challenge? We shall find out.