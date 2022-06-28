Mock drafts are stupid in March. They are really, really stupid in June. One of my favorite things when looking at these summer mock drafts is how they always have the Tennessee Titans picking in the first half of the draft. Then Mike Vrabel and his squad go out there and exceed expectations. Anyone who doesn’t think the Titans are winning the AFC South this year is crazy.

Another stupid thing about this 2023 NFL mock draft from Matt Miller is that he doesn’t have a quarterback coming off the board until the 5th pick. Assuming Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud both enter the 2023 draft, they will be the first two picks.

Like I said above, this mock draft has the Titans picking 14th. That is based on ESPN’s power football index - which is clearly garbage. I mean come on, they have the Indianapolis Colts with the 27th pick. That’s pretty hilarious.

OK, so I know I have ripped this, but I still can’t help but look at these things. Miller has the Titans picking Jordan Addison, WR, USC (formerly of Pitt) with the 14th pick. I am team add all the weapons, so I am on board with this pick. Here are Miller’s comments:

Another receiver for Tennessee? The Titans traded wide receiver