Positional Clarity Adds Relief, Expectations for Titans RT Dillon Radunz

The Tennessee Titans have finally delivered some clarity on the future of last year’s second-round draft pick Dillion Radunz. Despite spending his entire college career at offensive tackle at North Dakota State, the Titans utilized Radunz in a backup role at both guard and tackle throughout his rookie campaign while routinely failing to acknowledge his actual position going forward. That saga [finally] reached its appropriate end this offseason when Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Radunz was primarily working at right tackle. With an ongoing battle between Jamarco Jones and Aaron Brewer occurring at left guard, Radunz’s pathway to being the starting right tackle looks clear and sunny right now.

“His approach has been a little more mature,” Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing recently said in relation to Radunz’s offseason. “Radunz is primarily working at right tackle,” offensive line coach Keith Carter said separately.

The clarity adds relief for Radunz, but it also sets new-found expectations as he prepares to replace last year’s starter David Qussenberry, who struggled in the role, and ultimately signed with the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason. Radunz is hoping to provide a long-term solution for a position that has seemingly been cursed since Jack Conklin’s departure. A do-over for the Isaiah Wilson disaster if you will, Titans fans have been anxiously waiting for Titans General Manager Jon Robinson to find a viable solution at the position. Radunz appears set to receive that opportunity in 2022.

Titans fans have been so hellbent on simply learning where Radunz’s future lies, it can be easy to forget that he must now actually meet expectations while proving he’s capable of holding onto a starting role. It sounds simple, but it must be reiterated. Paired with starting right guard Nate Davis, there’s every reason to believe Radunz will take that desired step forward for Tennessee. It’s worth noting that with a Pro Bowler in Taylor Lewan at left tackle, plenty of opposing defenses will identify Radunz as the preferred matchup for their star pass rushers. It should provide Radunz with plenty of opportunities to swim or sink this fall. Tennessee’s first four regular-season contests alone could pit Radunz against the likes of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Von Miller, Gregory Rousseau, Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue. That’s quite the gauntlet for a first-time starter.

Radunz’s physical brand of football is a perfect match for the approach preferred by Vrabel and offensive coordinator Todd Downing. It’s been exciting to finally receive clarity on Radunz’s 2022 plans, but it’s important to note the former North Dakota State standout still has work to do before living up to his second-round draft billing. Radunz will seemingly have every opportunity imaginable to establish himself as a mainstay on Tennessee’s offensive line this season.