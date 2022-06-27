Titans 2022 roster primer: Quarterback

As we head into training camp at the end of July, we will be taking a look position by position at the state of the Tennessee Titans roster. We will look at guys that are sure to make the roster, guys that are on the bubble, and guys that are a long-shot in each group. This will have us ready to know what to watch for with each position as training camp opens.

Players currently on the roster: Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Logan Woodside

Locks to make the roster: 2 - Tannehill and Willis

Guys on the bubble: 1 - Woodside

This will probably be the shortest write-up of any position. Everyone knows the drill here. Tannehill is unquestionably the starter. The competition here comes down to Willis and Woodside for number two. Willis is making the roster. Woodside’s chances of making the roster could hinge on him winning that battle in camp.

I have said all along my hope is that Willis shows them enough throughout the course of 2022 that they are confident he can be the starter in 2023. You will not find me getting too high or too low based on anything Willis does in training camp or the preseason. The Titans drafted Willis knowing that he is a project. There shouldn’t be any judgment passed on what he is or isn’t this season.