Report: Titans and Amani Hooker talking contract extension

According to a report from ProFootballTalk via Terry McCormick, the Tennessee Titans and starting safety Amani Hooker have held “preliminary discussions” regarding a contract extension.

Hooker is entering an ever-important contract season in 2022. The former Iowa standout is scheduled to make $2.54 million in base salary in 2022 with a $2.724 million cap hit. It represents a bargain for Titans General Manager Jon Robinson, who will have to award Hooker with a sizable contract if he hopes to keep him in Tennessee beyond 2022.

The No. 116 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hooker went from a core special teams player and sub-package defender to a full-time starter at strong safety in 2021. He started 12 games last season, missing five with a groin injury, and made 62 tackles, one interception, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Hooker and Kevin Byard proved to be an excellent tandem at safety for the Titans last season. They have interchangeable skill sets, making them a dangerous duo that allows Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen to get creative with their utilization.

Byard and Hooker can both play in single-high looks. They can also cover slot receivers and tight ends near the line of scrimmage, while also offering support in run defense when necessary. It allows the Titans to run multiple defensive looks.

