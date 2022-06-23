Titans’ Austin Hooper to attend ‘Tight End University’

Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper is in attendance at this year’s acclaimed ‘Tight End University,’ multiple sources confirmed. Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce and George Kittle will run their second annual event (@TE_University) right here in Nashville, Tennessee from June 22 to June 24. The summit hosts many of the league’s top and upcoming tight ends, for a time of learning and refining.

Fellow Titans tight ends Tommy Hudson and Chigoziem Okonkwo are also expected to be in attendance, per multiple sources.

The event continues to grow in popularity. Kittle recently announced via his personal social media pages that Bud Light became the “Official Beer Sponsor Of Tight Ends.”

Hooper signed a one-year contract worth a fully guaranteed $6 million with the Titans earlier this offseason. Hooper is replacing Anthony Firkser as the team’s starting tight end and has shown an impressive amount of chemistry alongside starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill throughout offseason workouts.

The Titans are looking for new weapons to emerge in the passing game following the offseason departures of Firkser, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Hooper is expected to provide Tannehill with a much-needed safety net.

Hooper will continue to refine his skills throughout this week’s Tight End University. Stay tuned to MCM.