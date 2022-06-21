Titans announce training camp staff additions, including former RB Bishop Sankey

The Tennessee Titans on Tuesday morning announced multiple training camp staff additions. Most notably, former Titans running back Bishop Sankey will join the scouting staff for training camp as a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow. The Titans drafted Sankey with the No. 54 overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft. Sankey played just two seasons in Tennessee, and was released ahead of the 2016 season. He bounced around the league for some time before finishing his career as a member of the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League (CFL). Sankey appears interested in continuing a career in football.

.@Titans announce multiple training camp staff additions.



Former Titans RB @BishopSankey will join the scouting staff for training camp as a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow.



MORE https://t.co/43shcGtAth pic.twitter.com/I257Y7omee — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 21, 2022

Five coaches will participate as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship – Jeremy Hawkins (Eastern Kentucky), Ashley Cornwell (Wisconsin), TC Taylor (Jackson State), Derik Abbott (U.S. Coast Guard Academy), Justin Hamilton (formerly of Virginia Tech).

Additionally, This year’s Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football intern is Chesney McClellan. She is a former Auburn volleyball player, who is currently pursuing her master’s degree at Belmont and is a graduate manager for the Bruins baseball team. McClellan will assist in scouting and operations during the Titans training camp.

We wish all involved the best of luck! Welcome back to Tennessee, Sankey.