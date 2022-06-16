Tennessee Titans to report to training camp on July 26

Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel spoke with the media on Wednesday for what will likely be the final time before his team breaks for the summer. The last week of organized team activities (OTAs) practices is taking place this week and the Titans conducted their final on-field practice of the three-day camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. on Wednesday. Vrabel had a chance to provide some final thoughts before an extended break between the spring workouts and training camp.

Thanks to Vrabel, we now know how long that break will be. In his remarks, he revealed the players will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 26.

The Titans will also be holding joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals. Tennessee will face both the Buccaneers and Cardinals in Preseason Weeks 2 and 3, respectively.

Teams will trim their roster bit by bit after each preseason game, which represents a bit of a change in comparison to recent seasons. Rosters will have to be cut down to 85 players after Preseason Week 1, 80 players after Preseason Week 2, and then down to the final 53 after the third week.