I don’t care why Jeffery Simmons didn’t practice

We all know how this goes, right? There aren’t a lot of storylines that come out of these minicamps, so sometimes the media latches on to something because they need something to talk/write about. This year that story is the absence of Jeffery Simmons on the practice field - at a Tennessee Titans practice in June.

Simmons was in attendance. He didn’t practice, but he was there. He also talked to the media after practice yesterday. If he was really upset about his contract he wouldn’t most likely wouldn’t have been there. He definitely wouldn’t have talked to the media.

After practice, the media peppered Simmons with questions about whether or not his lack of practice had anything to do with his contract. He never gave a straight answer to the questions, which is what has fueled all of this speculation.

Would it have been nice for him to give a straight answer? Sure, but I just don’t care. He told the media he would see them at camp. That’s all that matters to me. Simmons is a veteran at this point. Missing a minicamp in June isn’t going to hurt his play on the field in September. There is no reason for anyone to be upset about it one way or the other.