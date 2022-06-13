One Titans preseason game will be broadcast live on NFL Network

The Tennessee Titans are beginning mandatory minicamp this week (June 14-16). As expected, ESPN’s Turron Davenport is reporting that both Derrick Henry and Jeffery Simmons will be in attendance, and are NOT holding out for a new contract (a ridiculous rumor to begin with). Every single Titans player is expected to be in attendance. Mandatory camp represents an excellent appetizer before training camp and the preseason eventually get underway. As we approach the exciting summer, the NFL Network announced on Monday that it will air the broadcasts of 22 preseason games live on the channel this August.

Fans of the Titans should be pleased by this development, as one particularly intriguing Titans preseason contest is among the NFL Network’s nationally-televised contests. It’s the Week 2 contest against the Super Bowl contending Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady obviously isn’t expected to play, but one quarterback that should see an extended amount of playing time in that game is Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

The No. 86 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Willis isn’t expected to receive a legitimate opportunity to dethrone a healthy Ryan Tannehill as Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2022, but Titans fans are undeniably looking forward to getting their first look at Willis in a live-action NFL contest. That opportunity should arrive via Tennessee’s first preseason game, a Week 1 road contest against the Baltimore Ravens, but it’s the Week 2 game against Tampa Bay that will receive the nationally televised, bright lights treatment.

I’m going to be honest with you. Willis’ presence has me more excited for Titans preseason football than any other iteration of the preseason in recent memory.

