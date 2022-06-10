Falcons DC Dean Pees doesn’t understand why Titans let Rashaan Evans leave

This is really something. The Atlanta Falcons signed former Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans in free agency in early April. The move reunited Evans with Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith, and perhaps more importantly, Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees, who served as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator for two seasons while Evans was a prominent starter on the defense.

Titans fans were largely excited to see Evans walk in free agency, but Pees doesn’t understand why Titans General Manager Jon Robinson didn’t re-sign the former first-round selection (No. 22 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

““I don’t know why Tennessee let him [Evans] go and quite frankly I don’t care, but I’m glad they did,” Pees recently said to 11Alive News’ Maria Martin.

#Falcons DC Dean Pees told me “I don’t know why Tennessee let him go and quite frankly I don’t care, but I’m glad they did,” about Rashaan Evans. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) June 9, 2022

Perhaps Pees may have noticed that Evans’ one-year contract in Atlanta is worth just $1.750 million, via Spotrac. It’s a telltale sign regarding the amount of interest other clubs had in securing Evans’ services. The Falcons were expected to be in the market for a new starting linebacker after Foyesade Oluokun signed a lucrative contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Evans appears to be a starter in Atlanta.

Pees is obviously a big fan of Evans, who as previously mentioned, was a starting linebacker for both of Pees’ campaigns in charge in Nashville. Evans’ playing time didn’t begin to dwindle in Tennessee until after Pees left. He’s now been replaced by Zach Cunningham, David Long Jr. and Monty Rice. Cunningham and Long were significantly more productive down the stretch of last season than Evans ever was in Tennessee.

In four career seasons as a Titan, Evans recorded 286 total tackles, eight passes deflected, three sacks, and two interceptions.

