Ex-Titans WR Cameron Batson signs with Atlanta Falcons

According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Falcons have signed Tennessee Titans free agent wide receiver Cameron Batson to a contract. Batson’s agent Cameron Weiss confirmed the news via Adam Schefter’s social media.

Former Titans’ WR Cameron Batson, who tore his ACL last fall and has been cleared just seven months after surgery, is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, per source. His agent, @camRONweiss, confirmed the deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2022

Batson initially made the Titans roster as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2018. He’s battled through multiple injuries over the previous three campaigns to earn a roster spot as a mainstay in Tennessee over the last four seasons. He now departs for familiar territory.

Batson now reunites with Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith, who spent three seasons on Tennessee’s coaching staff during Batson’s time in Nashville, first as the tight ends coach, and later as the Offensive Coordinator. Batson accounted for 100 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions under Smith’s play-calling watch in 2020. Batson was often used as a gadget-like weapon that could move around the formation. As noted in Adam Schefter’s report, Batson has been cleared for contact after suffering a torn ACL injury last Fall. Batson can also play special teams as both a kickoff and punt returner.

Batson was never expected back in Tennessee. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson has completely revamped his receiver room this offseason by adding the likes of Robert Woods, Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips. Batson should receive an opportunity to make Atlanta’s roster. His familiarity with Smith’s offense will help, as will his chemistry with the quarterback. The Falcons also feature questionable depth at receiver overall.

Batson becomes the fifth (!) former Titan to sign with the Falcons this offseason, joining Marcus Mariota, Rashaan Evans, Jeremy McNichols and Anthony Firkser. Other former Titans such as Parker Hesse, Beau Brinkley and Anthony Rush are also on the roster. In addition to Smith, several former Titans coaches serve on Atlanta’s staff, including current Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees.

