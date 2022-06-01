Robert Woods talks ACL injury, recovery progress

The Titans are set to start life without A.J. Brown this fall, meaning the newly acquired Robert Woods will likely be leaned on heavily this season. The ten-year veteran was dealt to the Titans by the Rams earlier this offseason with Woods working his way back from an ACL tear.

Obviously, without Brown or Julio Jones, getting Woods back up to speed is a huge goal for the Titans this offseason. The injury happened in November, creating a tight timeline for Woods to be ready for the beginning of the regular season.

“I actually feel like they’re kind of holding me back a little bit,” Woods told the team site a couple of weeks ago. “I am trying to get back as well as I can, just doing everything (trainer) Todd Toriscelli has me doing, trying to stay focused and be patient with it. Right now I feel really, really good, getting going, being able to do some things.”

Woods has since continued that progress, working through some drills with the team during OTAs. He spoke with the media today, updating his status following practice.

.@robertwoods on building confidence with the @Titans coming off a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/FZpRinklan — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 1, 2022

“You gotta try, you gotta do it to have that confidence,” Woods said of his participation in drills today. “I feel like we’re able to do these things at slower speeds and be able to build up as I go.

“That’s the kind of stuff that allows me to have confidence.”

Here’s some of Woods in action from Wednesday.

Woods was an impact player for the Rams over the last four seasons, putting up two 1,000+ yard seasons in 2018 and 2019. He was going to be flirting with another one last season, appearing in nine games and totaling 556 yards before going down with the injury.

As a Titan, Woods may see his volume increase with an empty depth chart ahead of him. Rookie Treylon Burks will be coming along behind him, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dez Fitzpatrick, Josh Malone, Racey McMath and Kyle Philips round out the picture.

First things first though, Woods has to get back to full speed. So far, so good on that front.