Mike Vrabel: ‘Dillon Radunz Is Primarily Working at Right Tackle’

The mystery surrounding Dillon Radunz has initially carried over into this offseason. Tennessee Titans fans have long bickered and wondered about Radunz’s future following an unexpected first-year development that saw the former North Dakota standout work both as a guard and tackle throughout practice (despite Radunz exclusively playing tackle in college). Radunz was often inactive for games, and made his lone start of the season at left tackle in an emergency late-season situation. When Radunz was drafted, the tea leaves seemed to indicate he was the plan at right tackle following the Isaiah Wilson debacle. The Titans quickly muddied the waters by refusing to commit Radunz to one position.

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel spoke with the media following Wednesday’s organized team activities (OTAs) practice, and in a rare moment of clarity, seemed to offer a notable update on Radunz’s potential fit going forward.

.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel said @DillonRadunz has been working primarily at right tackle so far, but he could kick inside if needed.

Vrabel said Radunz's conditioning level is good, which is important. He continues to develop as a player — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 1, 2022

It’s one of the more encouraging updates we’ve heard on Radunz throughout his tenure as a Titan. The configuration of the offensive line has been difficult to sort through, and the confusion surrounding Radunz has only added to those difficulties. The drafting of Nicholas Petit-Frere added another layer to the situation. This update certainly doesn’t guarantee anything, but it leans favorably to the prediction that Radunz should start at right tackle in 2022.

If that’s indeed the case, the lone battle for a starting spot across the front five would occur at left guard, presumably between new addition Jamarco Jones and third-year undrafted free agent Aaron Brewer. Vrabel previously offered some clarity on that situation, backing Jones as a potential starter.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing refused to offer clarity on the situation throughout the same media session, but it’s also rather normal for Downing to defer to Vrabel on releasing such details in the media. Vrabel was significantly more straightforward when asked about Radunz.

"His approach has been a little bit more mature. He knows what to expect from the coaching staff." #Titans OC Todd Downing on Dillon Radunz. Downing said he doesn't want to pigeonhole Radunz into any particular position, guard or tackle. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) June 1, 2022

